Renault’s first half vehicle sales down 34.9%, ZOE electric model shines By

PARIS () – French carmaker Renault (PA:) on Monday reported a 34.9% drop in worldwide vehicle sales in the first half of the year due to the impact from the new coronavirus outbreak but said it had seen some signs of recovery in June.

Sales of its ZOE electric model were up by nearly 50%.

Renault said the overall decline was mainly due to its high exposure to countries that have imposed strict lockdowns.

