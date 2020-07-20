Recent spate of retail bankruptcies are just the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ Levi Strauss boss says

Article content

A spate of bankruptcies in retail is the “tip of the iceberg,” Levi Strauss’s chief executive has warned, as the fashion company seeks to capitalize on industry turmoil that is bringing about years of change within a few months.

Speaking days after two of Levi’s competitors in denim, Lucky Brand and the U.S. arm of G-Star Raw, filed for Chapter 11 protection, Chip Bergh said “the list (of recent failures) is already pretty long and I expect it’s going to get longer.”

“What’s happened from a health and economic impact obviously is devastating. But our whole attitude on this has been, crisis creates an opportunity,” he added.

Levi has had big difficulties of its own during the pandemic. Its second quarter was the weakest in at least two decades, with net revenues 62 per cent lower than the same period last year.

While the company’s balance sheet is in better shape than distressed peers, with US$1.5 billion in cash, Wall Street needs to be convinced it will emerge as a winner from the crisis. Shares in the 501 jeans maker have lost 27 per cent since they listed on the New York Stock Exchange last year.