Rebel Wilson Faces Backlash for Using Wombat for Workout During Zoo Visit

WENN

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress is slammed by the World Animal Protection organization after posting a workout video with wombat during a visit to an Australian zoo.

Rebel Wilson has angered animal rights activists after posting footage of herself working out with a wombat during a visit to a Sydney, Australia zoo.

The actress took to Instagram last month (Jun20) to share the video of herself performing squats while using a wombat as a weight.

“This wombat workout was supervised by trained professionals,” she captioned the post.

Now the “Pitch Perfect” star has come under fire from officials at the World Animal Protection organisation, who have taken issue with the posts, indicating they are “disappointed” with her actions.

“We are disappointed to see Rebel Wilson handling Australian wildlife with such disregard for their wellbeing,” executive director Simone Clarke told News.com.au on Monday (20Jul20). “Wombats are not a photo prop or plaything, they are sentient beings, and experience distress when handled by humans.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star has yet to respond.