Rapper T.I. Demands Lloyd’s Of London Pay Reparations To Descendants Of American Slaves

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper T.I. has penned an open letter to Lloyd’s of London — demanding that they pay reparations to descendants of American slaves — as its wealth was established on the back of slavery.

“It has come to our attention that your company was built on the blood, sweat and tears of our ancestors. We have seen you apologize for your ‘shameful role’ in the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, but that simply is not enough,” T.I. wrote per Forbes.

