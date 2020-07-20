Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer reveals why Renault brake duct protest will fail

The boss of the Racing Point Formula One team says Renault’s protest about the legality of its car is doomed to fail, with the team able to produce “886 individual drawings” to prove they haven’t received illegal parts from Mercedes.

Renault lodged an official protest after the Styrian Grand Prix last week, and again after yesterday’s Hungarian race, alleging the brake ducts on the Racing Point are exactly the same as those run by Mercedes in 2019.

While it used to be legal for teams to share information on brake ducts with other teams, from 2020 it’s a listed part, meaning teams are required to design their own.

Racing Point has made no secret of the fact it copied last year’s championship-winning Mercedes design, but says it did so by studying photographs of the parts which must be designed by each team.

The car has been dubbed the ‘Pink Mercedes’ and the team has displayed plenty of pace this season, with drivers Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez qualifying third and fourth in Hungary, before finishing fourth and seventh.

The team currently sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, within striking distance of both Red Bull and McLaren, and ahead of Ferrari.

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer says there’s no doubt Renault’s protest will fail.

Daniel Ricciardo’s Renault in front of a Racing Point at the Styrian Grand Prix. (Getty)

“It is impossible for them to be illegal,” said Szafnauer. “Brake ducts, just so you know, take a long time to design and make, they are very, very complicated, and we have 886 individual drawings for our brake ducts.

“We don’t have any other brake ducts, and mainly because they are legal.

“We have no concerns whatsoever. Our brake ducts are legal, we ran them last weekend, we ran them again this weekend and we will be running them again at Silverstone.”

Racing Point says the sport’s governing body, the FIA, gave them the all-clear during the design process for the car.

“We had disclosed it to the FIA, and the FIA were satisfied that what we had done was absolutely legal,” Szafnauer said.

Lance Stroll on his way to third in qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix for Racing Point. (Getty)

“The FIA came to us to investigate how we designed and developed the car, including the brake ducts, they came to the factory, spent two days there, interviewed people, looked at all of our drawings, looked at the design and development process, what we did in the tunnel and CFD, how we got to where we got, and they were satisfied.”

Szafnauer explained that while the FIA had given the team the green light, they now had to prove their case once again.

“That’s not how the judicial system works. It’s the stewards who have the right and the power to rule. So now we’ve got to inform the stewards as well,” he said.

A hearing is expected to be held before the British Grand Prix in early August.