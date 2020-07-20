Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy and take private Majesco, a New Jersey-based provider of cloud software for insurance companies, for $594M (Luisa Beltran/Barron's Online)

Luisa Beltran / Barron’s Online:
Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has agreed to buy and take private Majesco, a New Jersey-based provider of cloud software for insurance companies, for $594M — Shares of Majesco soared more than 70% Monday on news that Thoma Bravo was taking the insurance-technology company private in a $594 million deal.
