Princess Beatrice Borrows Queen Elizabeth II’s Dress and Wedding Tiara for Top Secret Nuptials

The daughter of Prince Andrew tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a behind-closed-doors ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England on July 17.

Princess Beatrice wore one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top secret quarantine wedding on Friday, July 17.

The young royal also borrowed the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which The Queen wore on her wedding day in 1947, for the low-key nuptials, which had been postponed from earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a behind-closed-doors ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England.

Her father, Prince Andrew, walked her down the aisle.

Buckingham Palace officials released photos from the wedding day over the weekend, showing off Beatrice’s vintage gown and tiara as she left the chapel with her new husband.

There was also a snap of the bride with The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman confirmed the news of Beatrice’s marriage on Friday, revealing the ceremony had taken place in accordance with the U.K. government’s social distancing guidelines.

A statement read, “The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

The wedding was previously scheduled to take place on 29 May.

Beatrice, 31, and Edoardo, 37, the son of former British Olympic skier, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, announced their engagement in September (19).