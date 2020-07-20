President of Cape Malay Choir Board Shafick April dies

The president of Cape Town’s famous Cape Malay Choir Board, Shafick April, has died, the board’s secretary, Ismail Ely, has confirmed to .
According to Ely, April died at Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town just before 19:00 on Monday.
He was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago.
“All I know is that he had had a stent replacement in his arteries, when I spoke to him,” Ely said.
He added that protocol was being followed in terms of preparing for the burial and further details would soon be released.
“Verily we belong to Allah, and verily to Him do we return.” Today we have lost a stalwart Cape Malay community with the passing of Shafiq April, President of the Cape Malay Choir Board. He will be remembered for passion for the Malay choir groups and the minstrels pic.twitter.com/KiedhZcJ2y
— Nazier Paulsen (@NazierPaulsen) July 20, 2020