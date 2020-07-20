Peter Sterling highlights major issue for Brisbane in wake of 48-0 loss to Wests Tigers

League great Peter Sterling has slammed the attitude of Brisbane players in the immediate aftermath of their 48-0 hammering from Wests Tigers on Friday.

The club’s seventh loss in eight games since the COVID-19 break leaves the Broncos languishing in 14th spot on the ladder, having conceded more points than any other team in 2020.

Sterling took exception to footage that showed many Brisbane players looking at their mobile phones in the dressing room after the latest thrashing.

“This bit of footage probably jarred me more than anything else,” he said on Sterlo’s Wrap for Wide World of Sports.

“To me, it’s just a really bad indication of where these guys are.

“I was on the back of plenty of floggings during my career but in the shed after the game, you need to be in collective misery. You need to go through that together.

“When I see the way they are compartmentalising themselves and sitting there individually on phones, that’s how they play. There’s no cohesion out there, there’s no communication between the players.”

Brisbane face third-placed Melbourne this Friday at Suncorp Stadium and unless there’s a complete form reversal, another one-sided contest looms.

Brisbane players on their mobile phones after the 48-0 loss to the Wests Tigers. (Nine)

“Maybe there wouldn’t be much conversation anyway but after a loss like that, you’ve got to be able to sit there and be able to look your teammates in the eye and see the devastation. That’s going to help you next week,” Sterling said.

“Sitting there with your head down in a mobile phone does nothing.

“I’ve got no idea what they’re looking at. It can’t be good.

“It’s not good enough. Ban the phone, get together, have some solidarity and have some serious conversations amongst yourselves as to where you need to go. Not with your head down looking at a device.”

Under-fire Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has reportedly been given an ultimatum: win five of the last 10 games or face the sack.

In the second season of a five-year deal, Seibold has previously said he would walk away if he felt he wasn’t the right person for the job and extreme pressure is building.

The Broncos trailed 42-0 after 54 minutes against the Tigers and could perhaps consider themselves lucky not to have conceded 60 or more points by full-time.

Already this season they’ve been on the wrong end of a club record 59-0 humiliation against the Roosters, which followed their 58-0 loss to Parramatta to close the 2019 season.

“The first 50 minutes of this [Wests Tigers] match is the worst 50 minutes I’ve seen the Brisbane Broncos put together,” Sterling said.

“The concession of tries was diabolical and it just wasn’t NRL standard.

Brisbane Broncos have lost seven of their eight matches since the season resumed. (Getty)

“This was always going to mount a lot of pressure on the club and on Anthony Seibold.”

A long line of former Brisbane greats have questioned the commitment of the club’s senior players, who have not been able to provide the leadership required by the team’s younger contingent.

Sterling also questioned the merits of keeping Seibold for 2021 if the team wins five of its remaining 10 matches.

“(It’s) basically saying, if you’re average from here until the end of the season, that will be sufficient,” he said.

“I don’t understand that. I don’t know if it’s true but generally in our game, where there’s smoke there tends to be fire.

“In regards to player performance, they were all down across the park. That has to improve.”