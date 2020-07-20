Persian King likely to head to Deauville rather than York | Racing News

York’s Juddmonte International remains a “remote possibility” for Andre Fabre’s Persian King.

Last year’s French 2000 Guineas winner claimed another Group One success in the Prix d’Ispahan at Chantilly on Sunday.

Having missed the second half of last season, the Kingman colt has gradually returned to peak form and Fabre is eyeing a possible crack at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with York and the Prix Jacques le Marois a couple of possible options along the way.

“He was very impressive. He has improved with each race, but don’t forget the horse who beat him first time out (Magny Cours) has since won at Sandown against Group horses,” said Fabre.

“So, his form has worked out and he won well on Sunday. He always looked comfortable and he quickened well.

“York is a remote possibility, that’s all, because the Marois is very tempting as a very prestigious race – not that the York race isn’t.

“The difference is the timing because if we go to York, then you have no other options before the Arc or the Champion Stakes.

“Thankfully the travelling is getting better for us, so that would not put us off.

“The Arc has always been in the back of my mind for him because of his family (dam’s sire is Dylan Thomas), so because of that the York race might suit him better, going up in trip gradually, but we have other options as well.”