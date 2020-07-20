Payments, extension to be announced today

It’s believed the payments will continue in their current form until September, and then be extended from October to March.

But the payments will be lower, with Treasury finding the current higher payments in some cases were acting as a disincentive for people to seek work.

It’s believed one quarter of the 3.5 million workers on the JobKeeper scheme got a pay rise when it came into effect earlier this year.

Some industries have reported to Treasury that workers had been reluctant to pick up extra shifts or work more as businesses came back to life after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

The $1500 a fortnight payment is due to be replaced with two tiers of payment to better how much people were earning before.

JobKeeper is unlikely to go back to its pre-COVID rate, at least for the next six months.