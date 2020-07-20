Oxford coronavirus vaccine safe and promising, according to early human trial results published in the Lancet

The study of 1,077 volunteers was described as promising. The report in the British medical journal the Lancet suggested that the vaccine appeared safe and was able to conjure a promising immune response. A second report in the same medical journal on a Chinese vaccine said it also showed positive results.

At this early stage, neither vaccine has proven itself to protect people from infection or illness.

But with hopes soaring that a number of vaccines will soon emerge to quiet the global pandemic, Britain and the United States have already ordered millions of doses of the Oxford vaccine, while the Chinese military is preparing to deploy its candidate if it proves effective in larger studies.

The Oxford vaccine is named ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and was made from a weakened and nonreplicating version of a common cold virus, an adenovirus. The vaccine has been engineered to express a bit of the coronavirus that produces the spike protein that the virus uses to enter and infect human cells.

An editorial in the Lancet warned, “The race for a vaccine moves fast, as the need for a solution is evident, but we cannot forget that safety is of the highest importance.”

Infectious-disease experts caution that vaccines must be widely administered to protect the general population, and in an era of widespread skepticism, and even overt hostility toward research and scientists, any vaccine that underperforms or causes serious side effects will set back the effort.

The Oxford candidate is one of 23 vaccines now being tested in human trials, according to a running tally kept by the World Health Organization. More than 130 others are in preclinical trials.

The U.S. government has invested $1.2 billion in the Oxford vaccine candidate and has secured 300 million doses. The British government has dibs on 100 million doses, alongside another possible candidate behing developed by Imperial College London.

The billions of dollars in investment and the record-breaking pace of vaccine developers have heartened many on the planet who want to see the virus tamed in the new year and life return to normal.

But much about the virus remains unknown. Just last week, British researchers reported that people infected with the virus may see defensive antibodies against it quickly fade, within months, raising the possibilty that long-term protection may be elusive.

The results of the Oxford study and others, however, suggest that some vaccines may stimulate the production of T cells that can stay in circulation for years and serve as a permaent praetorian guard against infection.

The Oxford vaccine candidate is one of a handful that the United States plans to test later this summer in large clinical trials with about 30,000 people, half of whom receive the vaccine and half who do not.

Alongside the report from the Oxford group was more good news from another candidate vaccine being jointly developed by the Chinese biotechnology company CanSino Biologics and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology. It has already been approved for use in the Chinese military.

The Chinese candidate was tested in 500 people and shown to be safe, causing side effects such as pain at the injection site, fevers and headache. It induced an immune response in most participants. However, the vaccine’s early performance has been disappointing to some scientists, and there have been worries that there may already be a reason it won’t work on many people. There is substantial immunity in the human population to the technology at the core of the vaccine — a harmless virus that is used to ferry in a gene that triggers the immune response to the coronavirus.

The vaccine triggered the production of neutralizing antibodies that can block the virus in only about half the test subjects – 59 percent of those given a high dose and 47 percent given a slightly lower dose.

Several vaccine candidates have stimulated an encouraging immune response in early human tests, but scientists caution that no one yet knows what level of immune response will be protective against the virus in the real world through a cross section of humanity — young to old, healthy to those with preexisting conditions.

The ultimate proof of whether any vaccine works will be large-scale clinical trials that use a flip of the coin to randomly decide whether thousands of people receive the experimental vaccine or a placebo shot — and then wait to see if the vaccinated group is protected against infection or severe disease.

The immune system uses a multipronged approach to defeat any pathogen, and it’s not yet known exactly what protects against a coronavirus infection.

Much public attention has focused on antibodies that block and neutralize the virus. Other experimental coronavirus vaccines from biotechnology company Moderna and pharma giant Pfizer have been shown to trigger antibodies at similar or greater levels than people who are naturally recovering from coronavirus infections, a benchmark that many scientists consider a hopeful sign.

But there are other forms of immune memory, including T cells, that are an area of increasing interest as evidence accumulates that antibody levels can drop off quickly in people naturally recovering from an infection.

One type of T cell, helper T cells, can be compared to “the football coach, where the coach calls the play,” said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. “They’re coordinating the immune response of all the other cells in the immune system — those are really important.” The helper T cells can instruct the immune system to produce virus-fighting antibodies.

There are also “killer,” or cytotoxic, T cells, which are capable of destroying infected cells.

“It is unclear the role that cytotoxic T cells play in amelioration of covid-19 disease,” Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said in an email. “It is, in a sense, a second line of defense.”