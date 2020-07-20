Orlando Bloom Wrote An Emotional Instagram Post About His Missing Dog, Mighty

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open.”
Unfortunately, last week, Orlando revealed on Instagram that Mighty had gone missing, and offered a reward to anyone who returned him.
And in a heartbreaking Instagram post shared yesterday, Bloom described how painful this ordeal has been for him, and asked his followers to pray for Mighty’s return.
“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open,” the actor wrote to his 4.1 million Instagram followers.
“The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.”
“I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times.”
In his post, Bloom urged his followers to “cherish the moments” with our loved ones, because “nothing is promised”:
Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal.
And he reflected on what Mighty has meant to him over the years, even as he has become a “devoted partner [and] father.”
“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him.”
“Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. 🙏❤️,” he concluded.
In the comments of Orlando’s post, Katy Perry showed some love for her fiancé:
Here’s hoping Mighty and Orlando are reunited very, very soon. 💔
You can read Orlando’s full Instagram post below:
