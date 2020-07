Organigram Announces Executive Change

Article content continued

About Organigram Holdings Inc.:

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company ‘s global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics and Trailblazer. Organigram’s primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

For more information about Organigram please visit www.Organigram.ca

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200720005816/en/

Contacts

Investor Relations Enquiries:

Amy Schwalm

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 704-9057

[email protected]

Media Enquiries:

Marlo Taylor

Gage Communications

[email protected]

#distro