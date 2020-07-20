Olympic Figure Skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya Dies at 20 From Alleged Suicide

Instagram

Rumor has it, the 20-year-old athlete passed away in Russia after she took her own life amid her battle with depression as she quit competitive skating earlier this year.

Olympic figure skater [Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya] has died at the age of 20.

The young star, who represented Australia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, died in Moscow, Russia on Saturday (18Jul20).

Reports suggest Ekaterina committed suicide.

Her ice-skating partner, Harley Windsor, has confirmed the sad news, stating, “I am devastated and sick to my core… This news is something you can never prepare for.”

Born in Moscow, Alexandrovskaya obtained Australian citizenship in 2016. She and Windsor twice won the pairs national title in Australia.

Her coach, Andrei Khekalo, claims she fell to her death from a sixth floor window after a lengthy battle with depression.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy in January and quit competitive skating.