Odds for NASCAR race at Texas: Expert picks & favorites to win Sunday’s race

Picking a winner based on the odds for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (3:17 p.m. ET green flag, NBCSN) is a slight challenge because the previous six races on 1.5-mile ovals this season have produced six different winners.

Several of those past winners are at the top of the odds board for Sunday’s event in Fort Worth, beginning with favorite Kevin Harvick, who took the checkered flag at Atlanta and is a multiple-time winner at Texas.

MORE: Watch NASCAR live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The odds for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas also feature a non-winner who looms as a big threat: Kyle Busch, who’s trying to break a seasonlong oh-fer and has already run hundreds of laps at the track this weekend.

Below are the complete Vegas odds to win Sunday’s race at Texas plus our top three picks of drivers who could end up taking the checkered flag.

NASCAR odds to win at Texas

Harvick is a logical favorite given his consistency at Texas since joining Stewart-Haas Racing (more on that below), but if you’re looking for an excuse to go elsewhere, there have been some lesser results at intermediate tracks this season: eighth at Las Vegas, 10th at Charlotte and 26th at Homestead.

He was racing for the win at 1.5-mile Kentucky last weekend before a hiccup by Martin Truex Jr. shuffled him back to fourth. Don’t think that won’t motivate Harvick, at least a little bit.

Below are the complete odds to win Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Driver Odds to win Texas race Kevin Harvick +300 Kyle Busch +600 Denny Hamlin +650 Martin Truex Jr. +850 Ryan Blaney +850 Chase Elliott +1000 Brad Keselowski +1300 Joey Logano +1300 Aric Almirola +2100 Jimmie Johnson +3100 Kurt Busch +3100 Alex Bowman +3700 Erik Jones +3700 Matt DiBenedetto +3700 William Byron +4400 Clint Bowyer +5500 Cole Custer +7000 Christopher Bell +9000 Tyler Reddick +9000 Austin Dillon +13000 Matt Kenseth +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 Ryan Newman +15000 BJ McLeod +20000 Brennan Poole +20000 Chris Buescher +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Daniel Suarez +20000 Bubba Wallace +20000 Garrett Smithley +20000 Gray Gaulding +20000 JJ Yeley +20000 Joey Gase +20000 John Hunter Nemechek +20000 Josh Bilicki +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Quin Houff +20000 Ryan Preece +20000 Timmy Hill +20000 Ty Dillon +20000

Just four of the 38 Cup Series races at Texas have been won from the pole, including Harvick’s victory in last season’s fall playoff race, and seven victories total have come from the front row. Starting near the front is still an advantage: More than half the races have been won from a top-five starting position.

Below is the breakdown of wins by starting position in the history of Cup racing (38 total races) at Texas.

Starting position Winning % Wins 1st 10.53 percent 4 2nd 7.89 percent 3 Top 5 57.89 percent 22 Top 10 78.95 percent 30 Top 20 86.84 percent 33 Outside top 20 13.16 percent 5

The top 10 starters for Sunday’s race at Texas (as determined by a random draw of the top 12 teams by owner points) are as follows: 1. Aric Almirola; 2. Ryan Blaney; 3. Kurt Busch; 4. Kyle Busch; 5. Kevin Harvick; 6. Brad Keselowski, 7. Denny Hamlin; 8. Chase Elliott, 9. Joey Logano; 10. Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR at Texas expert picks

1. Kyle Busch

Busch “swept” the Xfinity and Truck Series races at Texas on Saturday, although NASCAR stripped him of the Xfinity win because the left rear of his car was a fraction of an inch too low. He’s still looking for his first Cup Series triumph of the season, which would lock him into the playoffs.

2. Kevin Harvick

Harvick has won half of the six races at Texas since the track was repaved in 2017, and he has finished no worse than 10th at the track in the last 11 races dating to the 2014 fall race. That history, plus his series points lead in 2020, are among the reasons he’s the betting favorite.

3. Ryan Blaney

Blaney is a non-winner at 1.5-milers this year, but he has been competitive at tracks similar to Texas: He was fourth at Atlanta, third in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte and third in the Charlotte makeup race days later despite starting 18th because of inversion. He’ll start on the front row Sunday.