NRL send warning about players diving, ‘bringing the game into ridicule’, Graham Annesley on referees

NRL head of football elite competitions Graham Annesley has warned players against diving or they risk bringing “ridicule” to the game of rugby league.

Speaking at his weekly press conference reviewing the refereeing decisions of round 10, Annesley responded to the incident during Canberra’s narrow win over the Roosters which had Raiders coach Ricky Stuart telling the Herald that the “the game is in danger of becoming soccer”.

In the 64th minute of the second half, leading 20-18, the Roosters put a last-tackle kick up. Raiders winger Jordan Rapana went up to take the catch with Roosters star Josh Morris also contending for the ball before he flailed his arms in the air and fell to the turf. Rapana was fuming when he was immediately penalised by referee Gerard Sutton for “escorting” Morris off the ball, but a captain’s challenge thankfully overturned the call.

The Raiders went on to claim victory 24-20, however had the penalty gone in Sydney’s favour, it may have been a different outcome.

“I raised over the weekend that is something we need to be very aware of,” Annesley said on Monday.

“We have to make sure they’re not bringing the game into ridicule as we see in some other sports with players taking ridiculous dives when contact is minimal.

“Wherever the ball is there’ll be players trying to get it and there will be contact.

Jordan Rapana protests with referee Sutton (Getty)

“Diving is a problem in other sports. We don’t want it to become a problem in rugby league. Does it happen from time to time? Of course it does but it’s a matter of finding that balance.

“You can’t allow players to get away with taking out other players when they don’t have possession of the ball, but equally you don’t want to see soft penalties when contact has been minimal.

“We do see some of these things happen particularly in the in-goal area where players are trying to get to the ball to score a try or prevent a try.”

Morris falls to the ground as Rapana makes a catch (Nine)

Annesley praised the work of referees thus far during the 2020 NRL season, and noted that there has been the lowest penalty count tally seen “in a number of years”.

“Based on the competency we’ve seen overall, referees are doing their best in minimising errors and hopefully not making errors that negatively influence the outcome of games,” he said.

“For the focus that we put on officiating I think the referees are doing a very competent job. We’ve seen longer periods of play without stoppages.”