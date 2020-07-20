NRL news, The Mole | Benji Marshall Wests Tigers contract, Paul Green Cowboys final straw

A month ago, it looked like Tigers legend Benji Marshall would hang up his boots at year’s end or move to England to finish his career.

But after his dynamic return to the starting side against the Broncos last week, Marshall, who turns 36 next February, is in the firing line for a new deal at the Tigers.

The veteran playmaker turned back the clock, showing all his old spark and touches of brilliance to give coach Michael Maguire plenty to think about.

In a commanding display, Benji shone against the busted Broncos, scoring a try, producing a try assist, a 40-20, two line break assists and making 15 tackles without a miss.

Maguire has been tinkering with his halves all season – and Benji showed enough to put his hand up for a 19th season in the NRL.

Benji Marshall has shown that he’s worth a new Wests Tigers contract. (Getty)

GREEN’S FINAL STRAW AT COWBOYS

There were plenty of reasons Paul Green had to go as coach of the Cowboys but readers of this column will know which straw finally broke the camel’s back.

Last week, I wrote how head honchos at the club were fuming that Green made marquee player Valentine Holmes run out against the Roosters in round despite the fact he was obviously still struggling with a nagging ankle injury.

Holmes wanted to rest the leg but Green played him on the wing and the former Test star broke down again – and now may not play again this season.

It was incredibly poor judgement in a game the Cowboys were never going to win (the Roosters smacked them 42-16) and it’s no co-incidence that the club tapped Green on the shoulder less than a week later.

Paul Green’s Cowboys coaching reign is over. (Getty)

DOGS TO PINCH MANLY GUN HOPPA

Manly are about to lose one of their best young prospects to the Bulldogs – if Trent Barrett gets the coaching job there as expected.

Gun centre/fullback Albert Hopoate wants to join older brother William at the Dogs and has a good relationship with Barrett from their Manly days together.

Manly want to keep young ‘Hoppa’, who played NSW under-16s alongside Newcastle’s Bradman Best, but has had his career ground to a halt with two knee reconstructions in the past two years.

The youngster was actually considering emulating his brother’s move to go on a two-year Mormon mission but has shelved those plans to concentrate on getting his football career on track.

Best’s outrageous U-16 Origin try

HOW REYNOLDS BELMORE RETURN FOLDED

Josh Reynolds nearly ended up back at the Bulldogs a few weeks back.

Then-coach Dean Pay was keen to have the enthusiastic crowd favourite back on board to rev-up his young side on the field.

But the Bulldogs board scrapped the move – no doubt partly because they knew Pay’s days at the club were numbered.

Reynolds is now set to play out the season at the Tigers, where he will battle for the two halves spots with Marshall and Luke Brooks.