NRL news, Phil Gould urges Broncos to consider Anthony Seibold’s ‘shot’ mental health

Letting Anthony Seibold go would “be the humane thing to do” for the Brisbane Broncos but the club isn’t in a business position to weather the inevitable fallout, says NRL guru Phil Gould.

The situation at Red Hill turned torrid in Friday night’s thrashing to the Tigers which consigned the Broncos to their seventh loss of the season.

At the centre of the crisis sits coach Seibold who since arriving at the club last year on a lengthy five-year deal has fallen glaringly short of the glory days of the franchise’s past.

Despite a run-of-the-mill win over NRL battlers the Bulldogs in Round 9 (the club’s only victory since the COVID-19 enforced break), Friday night’s 48-0 spanking signaled that the issues in Brisbane are far from over.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold. (Getty)

A widely refuted reported which suggested the Broncos had handed Siebold a five-game must-win ultimatum or has done little to release the pressure on the embattled coach.

With a looming mismatch against the Storm facing Seibold this week, many around the game see the only tenable option for both the Broncos and their coach is to part ways. Gould says, despite it likely being the correct thing to do, it won’t happen.

Earlier this month, club CEO Paul White confirmed the presence of performance-based measures in Seibold’s contract that could necessitate an early departure for the coach from his deal.

Raising concern for Seibold’s mental health, Gould stressed the Broncos would need to make some serious decisions around how they intend to manage their coach’s tenure while ensuring a duty of care.

Tigers v Broncos Round 10: Presser – Anthony Seibold

“They’re not going to let him go, they’re going to stick by him,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“If the way this team is performing is a reflection of the coach, and 99.9% of the time you own that, you’d have to let him go based on performance. And probably for his own mental health and his own welfare.

“I feel sorry for him sitting at press conferences. I’ve seen this look before plenty of times, it’d probably be the humane thing to do. But business-wise and money-wise, they’re not in a position to do that.

“He’s shot, he really is. I just don’t know whether he’s going to resurrect himself there unless they put some people with him to help with this process, and they’ve got to look at the roster.”

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold faces the music alone after a poor loss to the Gold Coast Titans. (Getty)

Gould stressed the Broncos’ roster was the number one issue crippling the club.

With little experience and leadership qualities in the starting line-up Gould argued there’s only so much Seibold could do with the combination of players at his disposal.

“No coach can fix what’s wrong with that at the moment,” Gould said. “He needs help, the club needs help, the players need help – one of the things they do need to look at and review is how their roster got in this shape.

“That roster is not good enough. It doesn’t carry the wealth of experience that it needs. Those young fellas coming through are not ready for NRL football, they’re getting thrown to the wolves.

Brisbane Broncos (Getty)

“They will say they’ve got key players missing, but when I look at the players missing there isn’t any leadership in that that is going to come back and steer this team around.

“There is no experience in that team to hold it together when they need it most. He can’t do anything once they take the field. Them kids have no idea what they’re doing. I feel sorry for the young blokes that have been put in that environment, they don’t know how to cope they don’t even know what NRL football is all about.”

Sharks great Paul Gallen was baffled as to the lack of ownership shown by the club as he urged someone to take responsibility for what was happening on the field.

“It’s got to come back on someone, or a group of people at least if it’s not the coach, its got to be the people who employed him or the recruitment and retention,” He said. “Someone has to pay with what’s going on in Brisbane.

“We keep talking about how powerful they are, Someone needs to pay for what’s happening up there, surely.”