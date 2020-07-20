NRL news, Paul Green admits coaching flaw cost him

Former Cowboys coach Paul Green has conceded his intense approach to man management may have been “a little too much” in the wake of his dismissal, but has backed his ability to kickstart a second Brisbane franchise should the offer present itself.

Green parted company with the Cowboys earlier today off the back of the their 22-10 loss to Penrith on Sunday, ending a seven-year tenure at the club.

He was tapped on the shoulder last week by the board but chose to coach through the weekend due to what he described as a sense of “obligation” to his players and staff.

The 46-year-old took North Queensland to their first premiership in 2015, a second grand final appearance in 2017 and a World Club Challenge title, a list of accolades he told Nine’s 100% Footy had left him blindsided by the club’s decision.

Paul Green was shown the door by the Cowboys, ending a seven-year tenure at the club. (Getty)

Asked whether his intense style of coaching had played a factor in his dismissal, Green conceded that it may have cost the club results at times.

“I think at times that certainly got us results and at sometimes it probably hasn’t. So, as a coach you learn when you need to dial the intensity up and back it off,” Green revealed.

“I think at times I could have worked on making sure the flow of the staff around the team worked better. At different times we didn’t compliment each other and that’s where myself, I probably tended to step in a little bit too much at times.

“When you start losing games you default to what you feel most comfortable doing and that’s pushing a little harder. I’ll reflect particularly now that I’ve got a bit of space.

“I think most successful coaches have certain intensity about them and it’s about trying to teach your players how to not just become NRL players but how to win games as well.

“I’m a little bit disappointed but that’s understandable considering how much you put in to a head coaching position, so there’s always that emotional attachment.

“The success we’ve had in that time, there’s a lot of fond memories there also. So, it’s mixed emotions, but the board made decisions.”

Green’s sacking today immediately put speculation about a move to Red Hill into overdrive, as Broncos coach Anthony Seibold’s position gets more tenuous by the week.

Paul Green (Getty)

Green was unwilling to comment on the situation at Brisbane but put himself forward should the NRL come good on a long-rumoured second franchise in Queensland’s capital.

“It depends on the people you’ve got around you but I would be confident in my ability to start a fresh club if that was the challenge that presented to me, yes,” Green said.

“Today I finish as the head coach of the Cowboys but I don’t finish as a head coach. I still have things I want to achieve as a head coach and I’m determined to do that. When the right opportunity comes up, I’ll know what that will be and I’ll hopefully be in a position to take it.”

Green is the third coach to lose his job this season, following Stephen Kearney (Warriors) and Dean Pay (Bulldogs). He will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Josh Hannay for the remainder of the season.

The Cowboys are running 12th, with three wins and seven losses.