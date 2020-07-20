NRL news, Paul Gallen column

NRL great PAUL GALLEN writes exclusively for Wide World of Sports and will appear on Nine’s 100 FOOTY% on Monday night, debating rugby league’s big issues alongside Phil Gould and James Bracey. Axed Cowboys coach Paul Green is a special guest this week, as is Manly’s Des Hasler. Watch from 10.40pm AEST!

The Canterbury Bulldogs are a powerhouse club. Always have been.

I look at my time in the NRL and they were always so good. So tough.

It’s a reputation earned across many successful years. But here’s the harsh reality.

When you’re down the bottom of the ladder, you’re paying ‘overs’ for players no matter who you are. There’s no way around it. Player managers are too smart these days.

Bulldogs players await a review during their loss to the Broncos, Dean Pay’s last game as coach. (Getty)

The rich history of the Bulldogs is not going to sway players or their agents as they launch into the next stage of a rebuild under a new coach, reportedly Trent Barrett.

It’s about money. That’s the way professional sport is these days. And when there’s no immediate success on offer, you pay more money for players. Simple.

The Bulldogs are no Gold Coast Titans. They’re still a club you’d happily go to if the price is right, rather than a place you’d have to think hard about joining. But the cost of signing players when you’re struggling is a genuine problem.

That means the Bulldogs have to be very careful with how they go about their recruitment and retention. Apparently they have plenty available to spend for next season but they don’t want to be paying silly money for players and getting themselves into another round of salary cap problems.

They’ve got to pay the right players the right amount of money to go there, and the right amount of money to stay. But that’s easier said than done when you’re losing. It’s the ultimate balancing act in recruitment and retention.

It’s not the players’ fault; I’m all for players getting as much money as they can. But if clubs pay those crazy prices, splashing $1.2 million on a certain position, when they need to improve the roster in another position they don’t have the money.

Bulldogs-bound Canberra Raiders star Nick Cotric. (Getty)

There’s been some criticism of them signing Nick Cotric, spending big money on a winger; though he will probably try to play centre at his new club.

Really, whether it’s a good signing or not all comes down to Cotric and his contribution to the team. If he goes there and brains it, all of a sudden it’s a great signing.

He’s a quality player, a NSW State of Origin player. You’re worth what someone’s willing to pay you, as I always say. We won’t know if it’s a good or bad signing until he plays.

And it’s about who they get around him. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s another good player in the backline, hopefully some further quality is added.

To be honest, the whole squad looks thin. They need key players added across the park I look at that roster and think that most weeks, they’ll struggle to win against the sides they’re up against.

They’ve added Dylan Napa in the forward pack, a Roosters premiership player, plus Melbourne’s Joe Stimson, only to lose him to a shoulder injury.

Bulldogs playmaker Kieran Foran cops another injury blow, this time against the Dragons. (Getty)

Kieran Foran is the big one. He’s on big money and he’s a great player, yet he’s injured again.

You feel sorry for him. His body has consistently let him down, rather than him simply not meeting the expectations of being a big-money star.

You could say Foran has been on ‘overs’ at Canterbury, purely from the fact he’s struggled to stay on the field, rather than his quality as a player.

Nobody could ever question his tenacity or ability. He’s elite. I’d love to see him stay with the Bulldogs but it just comes down to how many games you can expect him to play.

It’s a hard one to get right. So much is riding on whether you get value for those big-money contracts. How do you judge what you pay a guy like Foran, setting his quality against his injury history?

Kieran Foran remains a quality player, when fit. (Getty)

With the roster the Bulldogs have at the moment, they shouldn’t go out and splash big money on four or five players. Cotric is one they’ve already signed, Luke Thompson is another, but they can’t now go and splash stupid money on a halfback, a fullback and another front-rower all at once.

That means a huge chunk of your money is gone in just a few players and when those players do their best every week but the players around them aren’t good enough, then you’re in for another couple of tough years.

It has to be gradual improvement. The Dogs aren’t going to go from a potential wooden spoon this year to the top four. Hopefully that’s were they can be in two or three years, starting to push again for a premiership. It can’t happen overnight.

Even more so than the fans, the club needs to remember that. There needs to be patience when they open that big war chest to sign players.

The Bulldogs welcomed England Test prop Luke Thompson (L) this season. (Getty)

The Bulldogs aren’t a soft team, despite their run of poor results. That’s an upside for any potential recruits and Dean Pay deserves credit for that.

Pay didn’t seem to be a coach the players didn’t want to play for. They seemed to love him as a bloke and they tried their guts out every week. On the weekend, the first game after he’d left, it was another case where they were so close yet didn’t have the quality to polish off the result.

Twice they had an opportunity to kick a field goal with about 10 minutes to go, leading 22-10. It didn’t happen, the Dragons went bang-bang, and then we saw that heartbreaking final try to Corey Norman.

It’s just game management. It’s much easier to kick a field goal with 10 minutes left rather than one minute. Maybe that would have happened with Foran on the field, or another elite player in a key position. Instead, they blew it.

Hopefully better times are ahead. The Dogs have a huge supporter base and no doubt it’s been a disappointing period for them.

Trent Barrett and Dean Pay. (Getty)

UPSIDE IN DOGS UNDER BARRETT

Trent Barrett was a very young head coach when he took over Manly, still in his 30s and just six years past retirement.

He did his apprenticeship before getting a taste of NRL head coaching for three years, which I think will only better him in his second opportunity. He had a really good season with the Sea Eagles in 2017, book-ended by two tough ones, before returning to Penrith and making a big impact on their attack, especially with Nathan Cleary.

Canterbury would have done their homework. I don’t mind the appointment at all. Barrett knows what it’s all about now and I think he’s made a smart move by planning to start next season rather than immediately, to quietly work on the roster before arriving.

Trent Barrett returned to the NSW State of Origin team in 2010 despite tough times at Cronulla. (Sydney Morning Herald)

I got a good look at Trent first-hand during two seasons at Cronulla and was impressed with what I saw.

In 2008, we finished first and played Melbourne in a grand final qualifier; Trent had signed with us by then for next year. We had the off-season from hell, with players leaving, then Ben Ross broke his neck in round one and Brett Kearney suffered a long-term injury. Things fell apart around us.

Trent had just arrived there at the back-end of his career after a stint at Wigan, hoping to do something special, yet we just couldn’t get anywhere. The team was terrible and only avoided the wooden spoon on points differential, then 2010 saw issues between Ricky Stuart and the club, which caused Ricky to leave mid-season. The club had no money, there were all sorts of problems at the Sharks.

And to Baz’s credit, he kept turning up every week and putting his body on the line for the team. He got back into rep football in those final two seasons of his NRL career and I got to play Origin with him for NSW.

I take my hat off to him for those couple of years. He came back to the NRL on the expectation of joining a successful club and you could only admire how he persevered when things didn’t work out.

He was a well-respected player, no doubt. Played for Australia, played for NSW, won the Dally M Medal back in 2000. He’s done nearly everything in the game.

Trent Barrett during his Manly coaching tenure. (AAP)

He had a great vision for the game and it was no surprise to see him step straight into an assistant coaching role straight after playing. He had a very tough act to follow at Manly, taking the job after Des Hasler, who led them to three grand finals and two premierships.

Some coaches just suit certain clubs and we all know that’s the case with Des and Manly. Barrett taking over that job was always going to be hard but when you’re a young coach, you just want to get a job. They have no fear but when they get inside a club, perhaps realise it’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.

His work with this current Penrith side is interesting, given the number of young players there. Unlike at Brisbane, the Panthers are making it work with Baz and Ivan Cleary in charge. Very young blokes like Stephen Crichton are playing out of their skin week-in, week-out.

It’s been another impressive chapter in his early coaching career and if he’s confirmed to take over the Bulldogs, I’m sure he can give it a good crack.

There has to be upside in the Bulldogs. It needn’t be a bad time to take over, if the club can get their big roster decisions right.

Panthers assistant coach Trent Barrett with Nathan Cleary, before beating the Rabbitohs. (Getty)

THAT’S THE MANLY WE KNOW

I questioned Manly last week in this column. I felt they’d lost their trademark toughness, with some of the scorelines that had been put on them after losing Tom Trbojevic.

What they produced on Friday was exactly what their fans wanted to see. That was the real Manly.

It was a physical game that they controlled early, then held strong when Parramatta came back at them in the second half. It was trademark stuff.

Daly Cherry-Evans had a poor game the week before and as I said, everyone’s entitled to one of those occasionally. He certainly hasn’t mad a habit of them.

Des Hasler remarked that Daly was quite embarrassed with how he played in that loss to the Dragons, so it was good to see him bounce back as he did against the Eels.

Manly captain and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans returned to form in a win over Parramatta. (Getty)

Des deserves plenty of credit and especially for the try that hooker Danny Levi scored. That was terrific coaching, I thought.

Levi saw that Clint Gutherson was at ‘A’ defender on the short side, which fullbacks do a lot these days defending the line. The Manly No.9 would have been tipped-up all week that Gutherson was going to take off early.

Watch the play. Levi shaped to pass to the halfback, there was nothing on down the short side, Gutherson took off for the other side and Levi went straight through the gap all by himself to score. It was Manly’s third try, just 16 minutes in.

NRL Highlights: Sea Eagles v Eels – Round 10

Phil Gould offered strong criticism of Parramatta, saying that they were a club known for mental weakness and letting hype get the better of them. I thought that was on the mark, in seasons gone by at least.

To his credit, their coach Brad Arthur addressed that well after the game. He’s a guy whose position with the Eels has been questioned in past seasons, but they stuck with him and he’s come good.

I like his attitude. He is a tough coach who is trying to instill that grit in his side. He said after the Manly loss that when you’re top of the ladder, teams want to come after you and beat you, yet the good teams find a way to keep winning.

As Arthur said, it’s up to the Eels to find that ability. If they can do that, they’ll have a chance to be successful at the back end of this season.

Gus questions Eels’ mental toughness

But Gus had a point. I’d agree that Parramatta have a lot of players there that read their hype to much and can buy into it. Games they think they probably should win, like against a depleted Manly, they don’t always turn up for.

They have the best defence in the comp, Parramatta, yet let in four first-half tries against Manly that were all pretty soft. That comes down to attitude.

Hopefully they can find a solution quick smart. I still think they have a terrific roster and have a big chance to do something this year if they can find that hard edge.