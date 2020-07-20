NRL news, Mark Levy column

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

Trent Barrett needs to be told he can’t have the best of both worlds – if ‘Baz’ wants the job as head coach of the Canterbury Bulldogs, he needs to take up the position immediately.

Barrett has been offered a three-year deal to join the ‘family club’ but he wants to stick around with the Penrith Panthers for the remainder of the season to help them win a premiership.

The assistant coach has helped the ‘mountain men’ become one of the best attacking teams in the competition – they’re averaging 24 points per game this season and they’ve scored the second-most points behind the reigning premiers, the Roosters.

He’ll need to produce a miracle at the Bulldogs when you consider they are on track to score fewer points than any other team since the formation of the NRL in 1998, after managing just 116 points in 10 rounds. The worst attacking team in NRL history was the 1999 Western Suburbs Magpies, who scored 285 points.

Incoming Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett during a Penrith Panthers training session. (Getty)

Catch up on the latest Wide World of Sports radio episode in the podcast below!

While I appreciate his loyalty to the Penrith Panthers, it’s impossible for Barrett to work on things like recruitment for 2021 when he’s involved with another club which might also be chasing the same players.

The Panthers have issued him a stern warning – you can coach, but don’t poach.

They’ve got a great crop of young players, including four gun halves at Penrith. Do you really think he won’t entice them to Belmore with the promise of more game time?

It’s an untenable situation for the Penrith Panthers and they need to cut him loose. If they let him stick around, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s a rat in the ranks.

The Canterbury Bulldogs need someone who’s ready to get their hands dirty ASAP. The incoming coach needs to build his own roster and create a winning culture because the board is in need of immediate results to justify the decision to part ways with Dean Pay.

The Bulldogs supporters aren’t happy with the treatment of ‘Deano’, when you consider he inherited a mess from the previous coach and administration.

He’s worked tirelessly to sort through the salary cap issues and they’ve now got some money to throw at the likes of Nick Cotric, who’s making the move up from Canberra.

Dean Pay has been eaten up by the politics at Canterbury, which has a divided football club board, a trouble-making leagues club faction and other cranky powerbrokers on the periphery itching to call an extraordinary general meeting.

Trent Barrett and Dean Pay. (Getty)

I’m not convinced Trent Barrett is the right man for the job and I agree with those asking, ‘If he couldn’t handle the drama at Brookvale, how the hell will he handle the vipers nest at Belmore?’

‘Baz’ walked out of Manly in late 2018 after an irreparable fallout with those running the Sea Eagles and if he thought that was tough, wait until he meets the dictators running the Bulldogs.

Trent Barrett deserves another crack at a head-coaching job in the NRL but I think the Bulldogs are in need of an experienced disciplinarian like Anthony Griffin.

**Do you agree? Let me know what you think by emailing the Wide World of Sports radio show here