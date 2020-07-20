Nigel Pearson: Former Watford head coach grateful for support after sacking | Football News







Former Watford head coach Nigel Pearson says he is “overwhelmed” by the support he has received since his dismissal on Sunday.

Pearson has become the third Watford head coach to lose his job this season and Hayden Mullins has been placed in temporary charge.

Watford are one place and three points above the drop zone with two games left to play.

Pearson said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by well-wishes I have received from Watford supporters and the football community.

“Although not able to finish the task, I wish Watford all the best in the final two games.”

More to follow...