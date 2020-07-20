Nicki Minaj Announces That She Is Pregnant!

A huge congrats are in order to Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty!!

On Monday, Nicki took to Instagram to reveal that they are expecting a little bundle of joy. She shared photos from a photoshoot where she revealed her baby bump. She posted a series of photos from the fun and colorful photoshoot.

In the first photos she posted, she simply captioned it “#Preggers.” She proceeded to post another where she showed the front view of her adorable baby bump.

She shared a third photo and said, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

This will be Nicki and Kenneth’s first child together. Last October Nicki confirmed that they officially tied the knot and that she is Mrs. Petty.

After tying the knot, Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj expressed how happy she was, and excitement for grandbabies. She said, “I’m very happy that she got married. “Her biological clock is ticking and it’s about time she got married and gave me some grandchildren. So I’m very happy.”

Prior to tying the knot, Nicki spoke with us in an exclusive interview and she shared how much in love she is with Kenneth. She said to us, With him, we’re more best friends, first and foremost. If he asks something of me or vice versa. It’s not like a demand, it’s like I want to do it because I respect and love you so much, and I want to do it because of the way you respect me, that’s kind of how our relationship is. It’s like we laugh, joke, talk like friends, we’re around each other non-stop, so we feel very much like family, but it’s just like this respect that I have for him. He does things in such a dope way, that makes me more attracted to him.

Congrats again to Nicki & Kenneth on their little bundle of joy!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94