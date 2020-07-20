Nick Jonas Pays Sweet Tribute to Priyanka Chopra on Her 38th Birthday

Sharing a photo of them cuddling up, the Jonas Brother member describes his actress wife as ‘the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person’ he has ever met.
–
Nick Jonas paid a special tribute to his actress wife Priyanka Chopra as she turned 38 on Saturday, July 18.
The “Sucker” singer marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a snap of the loved-up pair cuddling up and adding a sweet caption.
“I could stare into your eyes forever,” he gushed. “I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”
The couple tied the knot in December 2018 following a whirlwind courtship and recently celebrated the second anniversary of its first date in May.
The “Baywatch” star wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”