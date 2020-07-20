Nick Jonas Pays Sweet Tribute to Priyanka Chopra on Her 38th Birthday

Instagram

Sharing a photo of them cuddling up, the Jonas Brother member describes his actress wife as ‘the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person’ he has ever met.

Nick Jonas paid a special tribute to his actress wife Priyanka Chopra as she turned 38 on Saturday, July 18.

The “Sucker” singer marked the occasion on Instagram, sharing a snap of the loved-up pair cuddling up and adding a sweet caption.

“I could stare into your eyes forever,” he gushed. “I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful.”

<br />

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 following a whirlwind courtship and recently celebrated the second anniversary of its first date in May.

<br />

The “Baywatch” star wrote, “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.”