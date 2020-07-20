NFLer Odell Beckham Jr Goes Viral For Attending ‘Black Gay Party’!! (Pics)

Odell Beckham Jr is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He’s as popular for his flamboyant behavior both on-and-off the field.

And there have been rumors for years, that Odell is either gay or bisexul.

Well MTO News is learning that those rumors are really heating up. Odell was spotted at a Black gay party in Hollywood. The event, which took place in the Hollywood Hills, was filled with Black men, most of whom were gay or bisexual.

It’s not clear why Odell was there – or what he was doing – but he seemed pretty open about it. He even took pics and allowed them to be posted online.

Look:

Odell Beckham, widely known as OBJ, is a football wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL).

Born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Beckham played college football at nearby Louisiana State University (LSU), and was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft with the 12th overall pick.

Since entering the NFL, Beckham has been one of the most productive and popular players, but he has drawn media scrutiny for his conduct on and off the playing field.