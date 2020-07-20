NFLer Odell Beckham Jr Goes Viral For Attending ‘Black Gay Party’!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Odell Beckham Jr is one of the biggest stars in the NFL. He’s as popular for his flamboyant behavior both on-and-off the field.

And there have been rumors for years, that Odell is either gay or bisexul.

Well MTO News is learning that those rumors are really heating up. Odell was spotted at a Black gay party in Hollywood. The event, which took place in the Hollywood Hills, was filled with Black men, most of whom were gay or bisexual.

