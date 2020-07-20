NFL reportedly agrees to daily coronavirus testing for players

The NFL and NFL Players Association took an important step toward reaching an agreement for the 2020 season on Monday, as the league has agreed to the coronavirus testing policy players had been pushing for.

The NFL has agreed to test players every day for COVID-19 when they report to work, a source told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided more details of the agreement, noting that the league has agreed to test players every day for the first two weeks of training camp and reevaluate after that based on the positivity rate. If the positive test rate is below 5 percent, the NFL will then test players every other day.