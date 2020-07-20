New Zealand economy doing better than expected, finance minister says By

© . New Zealand’s Finance Minister Robertson speaks about the “wellbeing” budget in Wellington
WELLINGTON () – New Zealand’s economy is currently doing better than predicted due to the country’s early economic and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.
“The economy is doing better than expected and is more open than anywhere else in the world,” Grant Robertson said in a news conference.
Robertson also said NZ$14 billion ($9.16 billion) from a COVID Response and Recovery Fund that was announced in the annual budget earlier this year will now be set aside in the event the country experiences a second wave of infections.
