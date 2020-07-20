Home Business New Zealand economy doing better than expected, finance minister says By

New Zealand economy doing better than expected, finance minister says By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . New Zealand’s Finance Minister Robertson speaks about the “wellbeing” budget in Wellington

WELLINGTON () – New Zealand’s economy is currently doing better than predicted due to the country’s early economic and health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday.

“The economy is doing better than expected and is more open than anywhere else in the world,” Grant Robertson said in a news conference.

Robertson also said NZ$14 billion ($9.16 billion) from a COVID Response and Recovery Fund that was announced in the annual budget earlier this year will now be set aside in the event the country experiences a second wave of infections.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©