Nathaniel Rateliff, Lumineers, Flobots to protest Greenwood Village police protections

Matilda Coleman
Wesley Schultz, the Lumineers lead singer and guitarist along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and other Colorado musicians will march on Greenwood Village City Hall Monday night to oppose the city’s decision to shield its police officers from civil liability.

The march and play-in will begin at 7:30 p.m. at city hall, 6060 S. Quebec St., a news release from state Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, said.

