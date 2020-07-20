NASCAR at Texas: Results, highlights from the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

The downside for drivers when it came to a July NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was air temperatures in the 90s. This likely would not have been an issue had the Texas race run in the spring and not been rescheduled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The heat was an issue for Austin Dillon as much as it was for everybody else Sunday, but the driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevy battled it to earn his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. He beat his teammate Tyler Reddick to the line on a green-white-checkered restart, forming a 1-2 finish for RCR.

Ryan Blaney, who won the first two stages Sunday, had the dominant car for the majority of the race. But a handful of late-race cautions, one of which got the No. 12 car stuck in the back of the pack, allowed other drivers chances to win. Blaney ended up finishing seventh.

Sporting News tracked live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday’s NASCAR race at Texas. Below are the complete results.

NASCAR at Texas race results

Kyle Busch’s fourth-place finish was somewhat miraculous considering he was involved in an accident early in the race. Kevin Harvick, who entered the race as the favorite, was never much of a factor even though he led a handful of laps early in the race before finishing fifth.

Below are the complete (unofficial) results from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas.

Pos. Driver 1. Austin Dillon 2. Tyler Reddick 3. Joey Logano 4. Kyle Busch 5. Kevin Harvick 6. Erik Jones 7. Ryan Blaney 8. Kurt Busch 9. Brad Keselowski 10. Aric Almirola 11. Clint Bowyer 12. Chase Elliott 13. Ryan Newman 14. Bubba Wallace 15. Michael McDowell 16. Corey LaJoie 17. Matt DiBenedetto 18. Matt Kenseth 19. Chris Buescher 20. Denny Hamlin 21. Christopher Bell 22. John Hunter Nemechek 23. Daniel Suarez 24. JJ Yeley 25. Gray Gaulding 26. Jimmie Johnson 27. Brennan Poole 28. Reed Sorenson 29. Martin Truex Jr. 30. Alex Bowman 31. Josh Bilicki 32. Joey Gase 33. BJ McLeod 34. Quin Houff 35. Ty Dillon 36. Timmy Hill 37. William Byron 38. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 39. Cole Custer 40. Ryan Preece

NASCAR at Texas highlights from O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

7:11 p.m. ET: Austin Dillon wins the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. It’s his third career win.

7:10 p.m. ET: Restart with two laps to go. Austin Dillon gets a great launch and keeps the lead over Tyler Reddick.

7:05 p.m. ET: Caution. Again. Denny Hamlin crashes. Again. This time he spins by himself through the grass on the frontstretch with six laps to go. Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick are still first and second with Kyle Busch and Joey Logano behind them for what will be a green-white-checkered restart.

7:02 p.m. ET: Green flag with 11 laps to go. Tyler Reddick jumps out to the lead in front of Austin Dillon, but Dillon comes back to the front. Kyle Busch looms in third.

6:57 p.m. ET: Caution. Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman crash in Turn 2 with 16 laps to go.

6:53 p.m. ET: Green flag with 23 laps to go. Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon, after staying out during the caution, lead the field to green. Dillon takes the lead on the backstretch.

6:45 p.m. ET: Caution. Quin Houff hits the Turn 4 wall hard after colliding with a couple cars during an attempted pit stop. This changes everything, as not all lead cars had made their pit stops during the cycle under green. Joey Logano is the leader when the caution comes out.

6:41 p.m. ET: During green flag pit stops, Denny Hamlin passes Ryan Blaney after taking just two tires. Hamlin, though, is complaining about a loose car.

6:33 p.m. ET: With 50 laps to go, Ryan Blaney has a steady, 2.5-second lead over Denny Hamlin.

6:19 p.m. ET: Green flag with 79 laps to go. Ryan Blaney keeps his lead on the restart.

6:12 p.m. ET: Caution. Ty Dillon gets loose underneath William Byron in Turn 1, collecting the No. 24, and both slide into the wall. Both are knocked out of the race with so much damage.

6:11 p.m. ET: Green flag with 86 laps to go.

6:04 p.m. ET: Caution. John Hunter Nemechek spins by himself and crashes coming off Turn 2. It’s the sixth caution of the race.

6:02 p.m. ET: Ryan Blaney runs down and passes Denny Hamlin for the lead.

5:55 p.m. ET: Green flag with 110 laps to go. Brad Keselowski takes the lead on the restart, but Denny Hamlin passes him for the top spot about 10 laps into the run.

5:47 p.m. ET: Engines are re-fired, and the caution comes back out after cleanup during the red flag.

5:33 p.m. ET: Caution followed by a red flag. Big crash on the frontstretch involving Kyle Busch, Cole Custer, Martin Truex Jr., Chris Buescher, Matt Kenseth, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., William Byron and Ryan Preece.

5:32 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 3 begins on Lap 218.

5:23 p.m. ET: End of Stage 2. Ryan Blaney wins another stage.

Ryan Blaney wins the opening two stages at Texas. He now has eight playoff points this season. Others getting stage points in Stage 2: 2. Logano

3. Hamlin

4. KuBusch

5. Harvick

6. Truex

7. Elliott

8. Almirola

9. Jones

10. KyBusch — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 19, 2020

5:12 p.m. ET: Green flag pit stops cycle through, and Ryan Blaney retains the lead.

4:38 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin runs down and passes Kyle Busch for the lead. A couple laps later, Ryan Blaney takes the lead from Hamlin.

4:38 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart with 89 laps left in Stage 2.

4:31 p.m. ET: Caution. Jimmie Johnson gets loose by himself coming off Turn 4 and slaps the wall hard. Making matters worse, during his pit stop following the crash, Johnson gets penalized for too many crew members over the wall while they worked under the damaged vehicle policy.

4:27 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 2 begins on Lap 112. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch run side-by-side for a couple laps before Busch takes the lead.

4:25 p.m. ET: Ryan Newman is penalized for putting outside of his box. He’ll be held for a lap.

4:20 p.m. ET: Stage 1 ends with Ryan Blaney taking the green-checkered flag.

Ryan Blaney picks up his second stage win of the season. He now has seven playoff points. Others getting stage points: 2. KyBusch

3. Harvick

4. Reddick

5. Byron

6. KuBusch

7. Johnson

8. Bowman

9. Buescher

10. Truex — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 19, 2020

4 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr runs out of gas on the backstretch and immediately pits under green. Ryan Blaney is the new leader after passing Kyle Busch.

3:59 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola gets hit with a pass-through penalty for a blend line violation during his pit stop.

3:54 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola runs down and passes Kevin Harvick for the lead with 50 laps to go in Stage 1. Harvick is complaining about a tight car, especially in Turns 1 and 2.

3:38 p.m. ET: Green flag with 80 laps to go in Stage 1. Kevin Harvick takes the lead away from Aric Almirola on the restart.

3:37 p.m. ET: Jimmie Johnson is penalized for having too many crew members over the wall during his pit stop.

3:32 p.m. ET: The competition caution arrives after 20 clean green flag laps. Aric Almirola is leading after starting the race on the pole, but he’s having brake trouble.

Almirola said if the brake pedal didn’t hold pressure, he would go to the garage. They feel they are going to try to manage it. … He is told to keep messing with the brake valve lever he has on the dash. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 19, 2020

3:22 p.m. ET: Green flag. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 is underway.

12:38 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces Chase Elliott and Reed Sorenson must start the race at the rear of the field after failing prerace inspection twice.