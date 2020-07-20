Mystery as lake from iconic Dirty Dancing lift scene fills with water

The lake from the iconic Dirty Dancing lift scene has mysteriously filled with water, after being dry for 12 years.

Mountain Lake Lodge in Southwest Virginia was the location for the famous ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene where Baby practices a lift for her dance with Johnny Castle.

It is also home to the gazebo where guests took dance lessons in the opening scene of the movie.

Fans flocked to the lake after the release of the 1987 Hollywood hit which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, keen to see the iconic site for themselves.

But the appearance of the lake changed drastically when water levels dropped in 1999 and then again in 2006.

By 2008, the lake had dried up completely.

Yet in recent weeks Mountain Lake Lodge appeared to be experiencing a new lease of life as it slowly began to fill up again.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey starred in the iconic Hollywood film

According to scientists who have studied the lake bed, the lake hits a low about every 400 years and completely dries up, before refilling back up again in a natural cycle.

In a video posted to the lodge’s website, Roanoke College professor Jon Cawley said the lake was ‘unique’ in its ability to drain and refill.

‘The mountain lake basin is absolutely unique, not only in Appalachia but in the entire world,’ he said.

‘When the lake drains – when it actually empties out – it is cleaning itself by moving sediment that has accrued in the bottom of the lake down through that rather complex plumbing system to actually make the lake bigger, deeper, and to keep it clean.’