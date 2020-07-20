Murray to miss 3M Open after positive test By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


Golfer Grayson Murray withdrew from the upcoming 3M Open following a positive test for COVID-19.

He made the announcement Sunday night on Instagram. He said he took a rapid test after experiencing a runny nose, headache and loss of taste and smell.

“I will be self-isolating at home and following the PGA Tour guidelines so I can get back on the course as soon as possible,” the 26-year-old Murray wrote. “If I’ve been around you in the last week and you start to feel any symptoms please go get tested! Thanks guys!”

Murray became the seventh PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus.

His best finish of 2020 came in January at The American Express (NYSE:), where he finished in a tie for 10th place. He has played in three events since the PGA Tour resumed play in June, twice missing the cut and withdrawing from the other because of a back injury.

Murray has one career win at the Barbasol Championship in 2017.

The 3M Open begins Thursday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

-Field Level Media OLUSSPORT US Online Report Sports News 20200720T183803+0000

