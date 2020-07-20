Moderna Sinks on AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Progress, JPMorgan Downgrade By .com

© .



By Christiana Sciaudone

.com — Moderna (NASDAQ:) dropped 14% after AstraZeneca (NYSE:) and Oxford University said their vaccine candidate showed promise.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, AZD1222, is safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers, reported, citing data from The Lancet. No serious side effects were reported.

JPMorgan (NYSE:) downgraded Moderna, which is working on a separate vaccine candidate, today on a high valuation, to neutral from overweight, The Street reported. Analyst Cory Kasimov boosted his one-year price target to $89 from $60.

Moderna has surged in recent months on vaccine news, quadrupling to more than $80 since March.

Moderna’s vaccine, mRNA-1273, elicited antibodies in all people tested in an initial safety trials, Bloomberg reported last week, though there was a high rate of side effects, with three of 45 people facing severe reactions. Moderna should begin a Phase 3 trial on July 27, The Street said.