Mobvoi’s summer sale is saving you up to 33% on TicWatch smartwatches and more

Mobvoi’s affordable TicWatch smartwatches are even more tempting this week thanks to the brand’s summer sale. With discounts on the latest smartwatch models, as well as older favorites and the TicPods true wireless earbuds, the sale can save you up to $75 via Amazon or the Mobvoi website. If you choose to shop at Amazon, be sure to clip the coupon on the product page of the item you choose to score the best price. Mobvoi’s summer sale is only set to last through July 31 and items can sell out at any time, so be sure to shop soon.

It’s Time TicWatch Summer Sale

The Mobvoi summer sale is now live with discounts on the latest TicWatch models, older favorites, and the TicPods 2 true wireless earbuds. Clip the coupon on the product page on the item of your choice to score the lowest price at Amazon. Starting at $120

If you’re looking for Mobvoi’s most affordable smartwatch, the TicWatch S2 is currently down to just $119.99 in glacier white, though you’ll only find this deal via the Mobvoi website. Meanwhile, Amazon has the midnight black model on sale for $132.32 when you clip the coupon on its product page — beating its price at the Mobvoi website.

Best VPN providers 2020: Learn about ExpressVPN, NordVPN & more

You won’t find such a large discount on the latest 2020 model of the TicWatch Pro, but you can still save nearly $40 on its purchase today by clipping its coupon at Amazon. This version features extended batery life, 1GB RAM, dual-layered screens, the ability to pay via NFC, and military standard 810G durability. There’s also a 4G model of this smartwatch which allows for cellular connectivity on the Verizon network.

Other TicWatch smartwatches on sale this month include the original TicWatch Pro down to $174.99 and the TicWatch C2 on sale for $139.99, though don’t forget to take a look at Mobvoi’s true wireless earbuds before checking out. Both the TicPods 2 and the TicPods 2 Pro are discounted today by up to $35.

One last deal bundles the TicPods 2 with the TicPods 1 for just $99.99, saving you $40 in the process. Amazon includes free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime’s perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.