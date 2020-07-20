Migos Member Takeoff ‘JUMPED’ By Lil Baby Crew; For Suing Managers!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Takeoff, one third of the popular rap group The Migos, was reportedly jumped in Atlanta over the weekend. And MTO News is hearing reports from the streets that his attackers were associated with rapper Lil Baby, and that the beating was in retaliation for a lawsuit The Migos filed against their management team.

