Mickey Rourke Reignites Feud With ‘Crybaby’ Robert de Niro: ‘I’m Gonna Embarrass You’

In a fiery post shared on Instagram, the ‘Iron Man 2’ actor claims that ‘The Irishman’ star once said to reporters that Mickey ‘is a lier he talks all kind of s**t.’

It’s been years since Mickey Rourke had a beef with Robert de Niro, but it looks like the former still holds grudges against the “Taxi Driver” star. Mickey turned to his Instagram account over the weekend to lash out at Robert and accused the latter of making false comments about him in the media.

In the post, which had an old photo of Robert attached to it, Mickey called Robert a “big f***ing crybaby” before revealing that one of his friends “told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of s**t.’ ” He clearly was not having it as he continued, “Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper.”

Mickey went on threatening to embarrass “The Irishman” actor as revenge. “Let me tell you something, you punk a**, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severely 100%,” the “Iron Man 2” star wrote. “Mickey Rourke ‘as God is my witness.’ ”

Reps for Robert have yet to respond to Mickey’s attack.

Bad blood between Mickey and Robert dated way back when they were working on “Angel Heart” together. Mickey claimed that his co-star had a condition that he should not touch him or talk to him during filming. “Now, I don’t look up to him no more, I look through him,” Mickey said during an interview.

In addition to that, Mickey claimed that Robert blocked him from getting a role in “The Irishman” because the latter did not want to work with him. “Marty Scorsese wanted to meet me for a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro,” the “Sin City” star said. “The casting person told my manager that Robert De Niro said he refused to work with me in a movie.”

However, Robert’s press representatives denied this accusation.