Meek Mill Called ‘Bitter’ for His Shady Reaction to Nicki Minaj’s Pregnancy

WENN

The ‘All Eyes on You’ rapper leaves a post-and-delete comment underneath an Instagram post slamming anyone who celebrates the ‘Pills N Potions’ raptress’ first pregnancy.

–

Everyone is happy for Nicki Minaj after she announced to the world that she’s expecting her first child. However, it’s safe to say that Meek Mill is not among those people since he was caught leaving a shady comment underneath an Instagram post about his ex-girlfriend’s pregnancy.

It found the poster vowing to block anyone who posts pics of her baby bump and celebrates her pregnancy. “Y’all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don’t know you & didn’t post you when you were pregnant,” the user said, elaborating in the caption, “Mental health issues… She don’t know y’all stop talking to yourself in her comments saying congrats.”

Meek apparently agreed with what the poster said because he left several crying-laughing emoticons in addition to face without mouth emojis. The “Going Bad” rapper later deleted the comment, but it was apparently too late since it had already been reposted on several gossip blogs.

<br />

People immediately criticized him and called him all sorts of names, including accusing him of being bitter. “A bunch of bitter men we hate to see it. CONGRATS QUEEN WE LOVE YOU,” one said, as several others said that Meek was “pressed” and urged him to “move on,” especially since he’s got a baby on his own. “Don’t his man have a baby with Milano? So why tf he worried about Nicki ? He is CLEARLY pressed,” someone weighed in.

Another individual commented, “he such a cornball while his newborn crying somewhere.” There was also one person who said, “Read it and weep. You gotta chill bitter Benny. Like how’s life? How’s your baby mother? How’s your baby? Hasn’t years passed?”

Nicki announced her pregnancy through a post uploaded on Instagram on Monday morning, July 20. The unborn baby will be her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.