McVay ‘skeptical’ NFL training camps will begin on time

“Usually when you get about a week out, and right now that’s exactly where we’re at, you start to get revved up, starting to get excited. And there’s something about this time that you know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there’s a chance that things get moved back.”What I’ve been telling our people is, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a great plan, whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen.’ But I am confident we will have a season, we’ll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule we’ve all seen, that’s something that I’m a little skeptical of right now.”