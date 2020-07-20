McVay ‘skeptical’ NFL training camps will begin on time

As ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry wrote, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn’t fully convinced NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
McVay spoke about the subject during a recent appearance on the “HelliePod” podcast.
“Usually when you get about a week out, and right now that’s exactly where we’re at, you start to get revved up, starting to get excited. And there’s something about this time that you know the amount of things that have to take place for that to logistically get off and get going, something about it tells me maybe there’s a chance that things get moved back.”What I’ve been telling our people is, ‘Hey, we’re going to have a great plan, whether we get a chance to execute that plan now or a little bit later remains to be seen.’ But I am confident we will have a season, we’ll be able to play football. Whether or not it goes exactly on the schedule we’ve all seen, that’s something that I’m a little skeptical of right now.”
Rookies are scheduled to report to camp this week. Sessions open to all players on July 28.
In June, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB told WFAN and Radio.com host Mike Francesa that some teams were already campaigning for the NFL to suspend the start of the campaign due to the uncontrolled virus outbreak. While the NFL has already cut the preseason from four games to one to limit travel and exposure, the NFL Players Association is reportedly pushing for the league to cancel all exhibition games.