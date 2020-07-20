Master P Thinks Nick Cannon’s Apology Over Anti-Semitic Comments Is Unnecessary

WENN

The ‘Masked Singer’ host previously got so much flak after slamming white people by calling them ‘savage’ and ‘barbarian’ among others in an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’.

–

Master P is weighing on the backlash that Nick Cannon receives over his anti-semitic comments, which led Viacom CBS to fire him. In a new interview, the “I Miss My Homies” rapper insinuated that Nick’s apology was not necessary.

“It’s about ownership now,” P told TMZ on Sunday, July 19. “[Black people] have to start owning our own products, owning our own networks. Until then, you can’t say what you want to say all the time. You got to watch what say if you a public figure.”

The No Limit mogul then gave his two cents regarding the matter. “So, my advice to Nick, it’s time to go own something now. The only thing I hate is that Nick Cannon apologized. He shouldn’t have did that,” he shared.

“You know why I say that? Because, whatever is gon’ happen is gon’ happen,” P explained. “He’s not the boss of that company. So if you really stand on that, then stand on it. You know, you might say something in the moment or whatever.”

Before concluding the interview with the news outlet, P added that he thought the former “Wild n’ Out” host “is a good guy. So I think you gotta realize what you doing, you working for somebody. If they get rid of you, they get rid of you. What are you gonna do?”

<br />

Nick Cannon got so much flak after slamming white people by calling them “savage” and “barbarian” among others in an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class”. He also spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, claiming black people are the true Hebrews and that Jews have usurped their identity.

He then took to Twitter to apologize to the Jewish community, writing, “First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin.” Recently, “The Masked Singer” sparked concern about his mental health after he said that he was suicidal in his tribute to Ryan Bowers.