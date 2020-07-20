Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni’s Latest Reunion Will Give Law & Order Fans All the Feels

Benson and Stabler are back together…again!

Over the weekend, former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni had another real-life reunion and the photos are just too cute! The Emmy-winning actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share images of her and her BFF enjoying some fun in the sun.

“It’s on,” Hargitay wrote, followed by another caption that read, “Easy like Sunday mornin…”

The two photos show the besties smiling as Meloni wraps his arm around Hargitay. The duo appear to be wet after taking a dip in the pool.

Hargitay and Meloni’s latest adorable hang-out comes ahead of their upcoming on-screen reunion.