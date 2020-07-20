Man United vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup semi-final online from anywhere

With just one point separating these two teams in the Premier League, Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final looks set to be a close encounter – read on to find out how to get an Man United vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup clash online from anywhere.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men come into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to an impressive 20 matches. Revitalised since the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes in midfield, United’s superb form has also seen the emergence of Mason Greenwood as a bona fide Premier League talent. Add in much improved performances from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and United can now boast arguably the most deadly attacking quartet in European football right now.
Frank Lampard has also enjoyed an impressive first campaign as Chelsea boss, having managed to get the West London club within touching distance of a league top four finish, despite having to navigate losing Blues talisman Eden Hazard and a transfer ban. Lampard would dearly love to cap a satisfying first season in the Stamford Bridge hotseat with some silverware, however getting past the Red Devils
in their current form looks like a tall order.
The two sides have met three times already this season, with the Solskjaer’s Red Devils winning each of those clashes.
It’s set to be an unmissable cup clash – read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Man United vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Sunday’s semi-final takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 6pm BST local time.
That makes it a 1pm ET, 10am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3am AEST kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia).
Watch Man United vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Man United vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,
Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN
now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Man United vs Chelsea online in the US exclusively on ESPN
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2019/20 FA Cup. This clash will be shown on its regular TV channel, as well as on the EPSN+ streaming service. Spanish-language coverage will also be available via ESPN Deportes.
Kick-off for the Man United vs Chelsea game in the US is at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
If you find yourself unable to access ESPN’s coverage because you’re out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above, remains one of the best services currently out there.
- Hulu with Live TV – $54.99 per month – As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.
- Sling TV – $30 per month – In order to get access to ESPN, you’ll have to sign up for Sling TV’s Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.
- YouTube TV – $65 per month – YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.
- AT,amp;T TV Now – $65 per month – AT,amp;T TV Now may be more expensive than the competition but in addition to ESPN you also get access to HBO with your plan. The service allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.
How to stream Man United vs Chelsea live in the UK
There’s fantastic news for footy fans in the UK looking to watch this FA Cup semi-final clash. Sunday’s match at Wembley will be broadcast free-to-air on 1. Coverage starts at 5.30pm BST with the game set to kick off at 6pm.
The match will also be available to watch via iPlayer and the Sport website.
How to stream Man United vs Chelsea live in Canada
Sportsnet is the rights holder for live FA Cup matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this semi-final showdown between Man United vs Chelsea, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT.
If you’re already a Sportsnet subscriber as part of your TV package, you can stream Sportsnet online at no extra charge. The network is also available on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month.
Live stream Man United vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching this FA Cup semi-final clash in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.
