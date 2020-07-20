Man United vs. Chelsea live stream: How to watch the FA Cup semi-final online from anywhere

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men come into the game looking to extend their unbeaten run to an impressive 20 matches. Revitalised since the acquisition of Bruno Fernandes in midfield, United’s superb form has also seen the emergence of Mason Greenwood as a bona fide Premier League talent. Add in much improved performances from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and United can now boast arguably the most deadly attacking quartet in European football right now.

With just one point separating these two teams in the Premier League, Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final looks set to be a close encounter – read on to find out how to get an Man United vs Chelsea live stream and watch the FA Cup clash online from anywhere.

Frank Lampard has also enjoyed an impressive first campaign as Chelsea boss, having managed to get the West London club within touching distance of a league top four finish, despite having to navigate losing Blues talisman Eden Hazard and a transfer ban. Lampard would dearly love to cap a satisfying first season in the Stamford Bridge hotseat with some silverware, however getting past the Red Devils

in their current form looks like a tall order.

The two sides have met three times already this season, with the Solskjaer’s Red Devils winning each of those clashes.

It’s set to be an unmissable cup clash – read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Man United vs Chelsea no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Man United vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Sunday’s semi-final takes place behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium, with kick-off set for 6pm BST local time.

That makes it a 1pm ET, 10am PT, start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3am AEST kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia).

Watch Man United vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching Man United vs Chelsea but find yourself away from home then you’ll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN’s are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick,

Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN

now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.