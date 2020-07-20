Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases, including eight in Xinjiang By

© . FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing
BEIJING () – China reported 11 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 20, down from 22 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new infections, eight were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other three were imported cases.
China reported six new asymptomatic patients, down from 13 a day earlier.
As of Monday, mainland China had 83,693 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.