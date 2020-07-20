Live match preview – A Villa vs Arsenal 21.07.2020

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Aston Villa vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Aston Villa welcome back Kortney Hause for the vital Premier League clash with Arsenal. Hause has been absent with a rib injury but is back in the fold, though Neil Taylor (hamstring) continues to miss out.
Bjorn Engels will miss the final two matches of the season with his Achilles problem and Tom Heaton and Wesley (both knee) are long-term injury victims.
Arsenal will be without Shkodran Mustafi for the trip to Villa Park. The defender suffered a hamstring injury in the FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and will miss the game.
Cedric Soares is available after being cup-tied at Wembley while Eddie Nketiah returns following a three-match ban but Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are definite absentees.
How to follow
Tuesday 21st July 8:00pm
Kick off 8:15pm
Opta stats
- Aston Villa are winless in their last 17 Premier League home games against Arsenal (D7 L10) since a 3-2 victory in December 1998.
- Arsenal have won their last seven meetings with Aston Villa in all competitions by an aggregate score of 23-3.
- Arsenal have won 12 away Premier League matches at Villa Park – at no venue have they won more (also 12 at Goodison Park). The only team they’ve won more away games against are West Ham (13 – 11 at Upton Park, 2 at London Stadium).
- Among the 50 Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 40 times, only Aston Villa vs West Ham (36.6%) have seen a lower percentage of home wins than Arsenal vs Aston Villa (36.7% – 18/49). However, the home side has triumphed in three of the last four meetings, as many as in the previous 17 between the teams.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their final away game in each of their last Premier League seasons (W6 D3), since losing 1-2 at Blackburn in 2009-10.
- Arsenal have lost three of their five Premier League away games since the restart (W2), as many as they had lost on the road in their first 13 this season (W2 D8 L3). Meanwhile, this could be their first season where they failed to win away against all three promoted clubs since 1989-90, following a defeat at Sheffield United and a draw at Norwich earlier this term.
- Aston Villa have picked up four points in their last two Premier League games (W1 D1), twice as many as they’d won in their previous 10 combined (D2 L8).
- Arsenal have had four English players aged under-21 score in the Premier League this season (Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson), the first team to achieve this in a season since Middlesbrough in 2007-08 (David Wheater, Ben Hutchinson, Lee Cattermole and Adam Johnson).
- Since his league debut for Aston Villa in January 2017, Conor Hourihane has provided more assists in league competition (inc. play-offs) than any other Villa player (21).
- Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored in his last two away Premier League games, having found the net just once in his previous 24 on the road. The Frenchman is looking to score in three consecutive away league games for the first time since January 2017, when he played for Lyon in Ligue 1.