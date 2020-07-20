Lisa Rinna: RHOBH Reunion Was Bullsh*t!!

Lisa Rinna has slammed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as “bullsh*t” as one of the cast members reportedly sent a cease and desist letter — preventing them from speaking about incidents that took place over the recent season.

“Reunion was bullsh*t today,” Rinna said during her Instagram Story. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

She did not say who sent the cease and desist, but the main storyline centers around Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville. Brandi claims that she hooked up with Denise last summer and alleged Denise was in an open relationship.

Denise denies her claims.

“Brandi has been telling everyone that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, and Denise is adamant that a hookup never happened. All of this has actually sparked the end of Denise and Brandi’s friendship,” a source told Up News Info earlier this year.