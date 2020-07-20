Home Entertainment Lisa Rinna: RHOBH Reunion Was Bullsh*t!!



Bradley Lamb
Lisa Rinna has slammed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion as “bullsh*t” as one of the cast members reportedly sent a cease and desist letter — preventing them from speaking about incidents that took place over the recent season.

