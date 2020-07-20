Linkin Park Slaps Donald Trump With Cease and Desist Order Over Unauthorized ‘In the End’ Use

Instagram/WENN

Jung Youth, one of the cover song’s creators, sends his love to ‘everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down,’ stressing that he is against bigotry and racism.

Linkin Park has issued a cease and desist order against U.S. leader Donald Trump and his re-election team to stop them from using the band’s hit “In the End” in a new campaign ad.

The video was posted on Twitter on Saturday (July 18) and retweeted by the President, much to the bandmates’ surprise.

“Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music,” they stated in a Saturday night tweet.

Linkin Park confirmed they sent cease and desist order to Donald Trump.

Twitter bosses have been quick to act, posting the note, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner” on the site where the two-minute video was originally posted by White House social media director Dan Scavino.

According to Variety, the version of “In the End” that featured in the Trump video was recorded by Tommee Profitt, Fleurie and Jung Youth, who is also appalled by the usage.

“Earlier today I found out that trump illegally used a cover song that I am part of in a propaganda video which he tweeted…,” he tweeted. “anyone who knows me knows I stand firmly against bigotry and racism. Much love to everyone in the twitter community who helped get the video taken down.”

Jung Youth shared thought on the unauthorized use of his 'In the End' version.

Linkin Park isn’t the first act to threaten Trump with legal action over his unauthorized music use in ads and at campaign events – The Rolling Stones warned they would file a lawsuit if the President continued to play their music at rallies, while both Neil Young and the estate representatives for Tom Petty have also threatened to forcefully stop the U.S. leader from using songs without permission.