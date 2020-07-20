Lil Uzi Vert Claims He’s ‘Side N***a’ in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Relationship

WENN

The ‘XO Tour Llif3’ hitmaker comes forward with a confession of his alleged affair with the ‘We Found Love’ songstress after she and her ex-boyfriend A$AP are featured in a promo video for Fenty Skin.

Lil Uzi Vert has several times professed his love for Rihanna and he has now taken it to the next level by making a claim about his alleged secret relationship with the Barbadian beauty. The Philadelphia-born star claimed that he once came in between Rih and her on-and-off boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The “XO Tour Llif3” spitter came forward with a confession of his alleged affair with the “Umbrella” hitmaker after she and the A$AP Mob member are featured in a promo video for her new skincare line, Fenty Skin.

Promoting her skincare line, Rih posted on Instagram a picture of her and her ex-boyfriend from the campaign ad. “that’s right [email protected] is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!” she wrote in the caption of the post.

That’s when Lil Uzi dished on his own alleged entanglement with Rih, writing below the post, “I was a side n***a once.”

Commenting on the “Money Longer” rhymer’s confession, one person wrote, “Oh my….the entanglements.” Another implored, “N***as need to keep it on the hush hush sheesh.” Other similar comments read, “2020 tellingggg alllll the business” and “Philly niggas love to kiss and tell lol.”

While one person thinks “it’s a joke obviously,” some others doubted that Lil Uzi was telling the truth. “Traveled the entire galaxy trying to find out who asked?” one person responded to his claim. Another reacted, “He could never.”

It’s not the first time for Lil Uzi to show his love for Rih. Back in 2019, he rocked a T-shirt with the “Diamonds” songtress’ face painted on it and the words “I Love Rihanna” written in cursive underneath. He paired it with pants that featured a classic heart with a banner that read “Ri-ri.”

Earlier this year, he made his presence be known when Rih posted a picture to promote her Fenty Beauty line of products. Left speechless by her stunning look, he left a mouth-covered emoji on the post.