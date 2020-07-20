‘LHH’ Star MariahLynn’s Ex-BF Denies Assaulting Her With ‘Bat and Blade’

Instagram

The ‘Love and Hip Hop: New York’ star reportedly suffers ‘multiple contusions, a fractured leg, a cut face and a black eye’ from the assault as pictures of her gnarly injuries make their way out online.

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” star MariahLynn is accusing her ex-boyfriend of brutally attacking her when she tried to make amends with him at his house. In a police report, which was obtained by TMZ, the VH1 personality claimed that she was ambushed by his ex and his new girlfriend as soon as she arrived at the house.

MariahLynn allegedly said that she went to his place in the Bronx after being invited over to hash things out. Instead of making peace, she claimed that she was brutally attacked with a blade and a bat before she and her friends managed to escape.

A source revealed to the news outlet that the TV star “was punched in the face, kicked in the back of her leg, dragged by the hair and held down so the other woman could pile on.” Meanwhile, MariahLynn’s friend “was beaten with the bat and brutally attacked” as well.

According to the site, MariahLynn suffered “multiple contusions, a fractured leg, a cut face and a black eye” from the assault. The site also shared some photos featuring MariahLynn’s gnarly injuries, including bloody knees and a cut in her face, from the altercation. Law enforcement sources claimed that the alleged crime was listed as a felony and NYPD is currently investigating the case.

However, MariahLynn’s ex-boyfriend took to his social media account to deny the allegations. While showing off a CCTV video, he claimed that “the bat hit me first.” The video saw Mariah and her female friend arriving with a bat. Later, MariahLynn could be seen fleeing from the house, leaving her friend who was grabbed by MariahLynn’s ex.

Upon watching the clip, some fans defended the ex as one said, “Lmaoo I knew Mariah went over there starting mess. she’s a problematic female.” One other added, “She definitely showed up looking for a fight with that bat,” with one person writing, “she ran and left her friend behind.”