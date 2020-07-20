‘LHH’ Star Bobby Lytes Hits On Avery Wilson After Singer Comes Out, Gets Dragged

Instagram

‘The Voice’ former contestant takes to both his Twitter and Instagram accounts to come out as bisexual, writing, ‘YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE.’

Bobby Lytes apparently has switched his target from Lil Nas X to Avery Wilson. The reality TV star made sure not to miss the opportunity to shoot his shot at “The Voice” alum after the latter came out as bisexual over the weekend.

Avery first took to Twitter to reveal his sexuality, before turning to his Instagram account to offer a lengthy explanation. “In my eyes, life isn’t about being perfect. It’s about growth, evolving, setting & smashing goals and most importantly happiness and LOVE,” he began, before making a reference to Jada Pinkett Smith‘s infamous “entanglement” phrase. “Im all about perfecting my love of self while not being afraid to love whoever I want, however I want. That real ENTANGLEMENT type s–t.”

Later on, Avery admitted that he actually wanted to keep his sexuality a secret due to privacy reasons. However, being in the showbiz industry made it hard for him to do so. Therefore, he said, “To finally answer the question….YES, I’m a bisexual man who’s in love with LOVE. I AM WHO I AM and I LOVE WHO I LOVE. Always have and always will!”

“With that being said, cheers to new beginnings and unapologetically walking in your truth. It feels good as hell and I wish all y’all the same,” the singer concluded his post. “Thank you for all the birthday love and constant support. Y’all are loved and cherished more than you know–for life! 25 years DOWN, many more to GROW.”

News about his bisexuality quickly made its way to several gossip blogs, and Bobby couldn’t help but shoot his shot at Avery. Underneath an article about the news, the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star wrote, “Chile, all the dirt LNX done slung me, what’s good Avery?”

Instead of receiving an answer from Avery, all that Bobby got was criticism. “You belong to the streets,” one mocked him. “You always want the newbies…….. what’s really good with you,” another person said, while an individual wrote, “nobody wants you muff.”