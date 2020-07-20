LeBron James on NBA bubble: ‘Nothing is normal in 2020’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James admitted he’s adjusting to the NBA bubble site in Orlando but that it’s been a difficult process.
As Ben Golliver of the Washington Post tweeted, the three-time NBA champion commented that “nothing is normal in 2020” while speaking with reporters via a Monday video conference:
“Life throws you curveballs sometimes, and it’s how you not only approach it but how you appreciate it as well. Nothing is normal. But what is the same is that floor we just came off of and my teammates and what we’re here to do. That’s to lock in, stay focused, and go about this ride accordingly.”
James also spoke of Lakers legend Kobe and Gianna Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident in late January.
“We still wear 24, 8 and the No. 2 with pride and remembrance of how great they were,” James said.
James added that he heard criticisms from those who questioned how he’d play if he ever spent a regular season on a Western Conference team and that being away from his mother has been the most difficult part of the pandemic.
James and the Lakers entered the bubble first in the Western Conference standings with a 49-14 record. Los Angeles is currently the favorite to win the title during the restart format.