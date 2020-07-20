Leaked render shows Galaxy Z Fold 2 in ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour with bigger cover display

Reports suggest Samsung will launch two new foldable devices at its August 5th Unpacked Event; the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. New reports indicate these devices will be priced similarly to their predecessors, while the Z Fold 2 will sport a similar look to the rumoured Galaxy Note 20.

First up, leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a blurry render of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 sporting the same ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour seen in Galaxy Note 20 leaks. Additionally, the render shows a similar camera bump style to that seen on the Galaxy Note 20.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and rumoured Galaxy Buds Live are expected to come in the Mystic Bronze colour.

Along with the Galaxy Z Fold render, ETNews reports that the Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G will have similar pricing to the original Galaxy Fold and Z Flip.

The report says the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be available for $1,990 USD (about $2,695 CAD). It’s worth noting that the original Galaxy Fold launched in Canada for $2,599 — the reported pricing, when converted to Canadian dollars, would put the Fold 2 at about $100 more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, on the other hand, will reportedly cost $1,370 USD (roughly $1,859.84 CAD). That would make it slightly more expensive than the current Galaxy Z Flip, which costs $1,819.

Rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will feature a 7.7-inch main display and a 6.23-inch cover display. Further, it’s expected to use Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, sport upgraded cameras and a 4,365mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G, on the other hand, will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch foldable display, a Snapdragon 865 processors, 8GB of RAM, 3,300mAh battery and 256GB of storage.

Source: Ice Universe, ETNews Via: Android Authority